FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy wants attention to jobs in Telecom Italia deal-PM Letta
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Italy wants attention to jobs in Telecom Italia deal-PM Letta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will follow developments at Telecom Italia to watch over jobs and Italian strategic interests, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Tuesday.

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed a deal worth around 860 million euros ($1.16 billion) to increase its stake in Telco, the controlling shareholder in Telecom Italia.

The deal could eventually see Telefonica take control of Telecom Italia.

“We will evaluate the situation make sure maximum attention is paid to employment and all the strategic aspects for Italy,” Letta told reporters during a visit to New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.