Brazil Rousseff says Telefonica deal implications up to regulator
September 25, 2013 / 5:08 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil Rousseff says Telefonica deal implications up to regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday it would be up to antitrust regulator Cade to decide the future of local businesses linked to Spanish Telecom group Telefonica, which has struck a deal to gradually secure control of Telecom Italia.

Rousseff also said statements from Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo on Tuesday reflect the opinions of the minister, not of her government. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Writing by Alonso Soto and Caroline Stauffer)

