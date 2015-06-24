FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica sells Telecom Italia stake to Vivendi, makes 380 mln euro gain
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica sells Telecom Italia stake to Vivendi, makes 380 mln euro gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it had completed the transfer of shares of Telecom Italia to Vivendi in payment for the French company’s Brazilian broadband business known as GVT.

Telefonica said it would make a capital gain after the divestment of all of its shares in Telecom Italia of 380 million euros ($425.94 million), which it would book in the first half.

Telefonica plans to fold GVT into its Vivo-branded Brazilian mobile phone business to create the country’s biggest telecom group, Telefonica Brasil. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.