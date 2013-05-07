Telecom Italia panel divided on Hutchison tie-up -paper

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - A panel of directors appointed by Telecom Italia to advise on a possible tie-up with Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa is divided on the issue, an Italian daily reported on Tuesday.

The panel, made up of Telecom Italia’s chairman Franco Bernabe and four other board members including Telefonica’s representative Julio Linares, will not make any concrete proposal to the board meeting due to take place on Wednesday, Il Messaggero said.

Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for comment.

In April Telecom Italia appointed the panel to consider an alliance which would make Hutchison the top shareholder in Telecom Italia in return for merging their local mobile businesses.

According to Il Messaggero, which did not cite its sources, the panel will refrain from giving a specific recommendation on a tie-up to avoid bringing into focus the fact that Telefonica and Linares are opposed to the move.

Investor vehicle Telco, which owns a 22.4 percent stake in the company, is Telecom Italia’s biggest shareholder.

Telefonica is the largest shareholder in Telco and has the right of first refusal over Telecom Italia’s shares owned by Telco. Other investors in Telecom are banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Generali. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)