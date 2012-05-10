FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T.Italia says open to sell entire TV unit
May 10, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

T.Italia says open to sell entire TV unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia is open to sell the whole of its Telecom Italia Media unit or any combination of its assets, Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Thursday.

“We decided to go ahead with the reorganisation because we want to maintain all options open. There is no prejudice on any combination of assets or on selling the company itself,” Bernabe told a conference call.

On Wednesday, Telecom Italia said it had taken the first steps for a disposal of assets held by its television unit, which include TV frequencies in Italy and the booming La7 channel. As part of the process, TI Media will spin off its channels into a new company. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

