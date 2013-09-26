Italy govt mulling changes to company takeover law-official

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering changes to corporate law that would allow companies to lower a 30 percent stake threshold for takeovers, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday.

“Companies could be allowed to define a threshold in their own statutes below the threshold set down by law,” Alberto Giorgetti, a state undersecretary at the Economy Ministry told parliament.

He said that companies would not be allowed to raise the threshold beyond 30 percent but a lower limit could be set, allowing companies more flexibility.

Spain’s Telefonica clinched a deal this week with three Telecom Italia investors to gradully take full control of its rival and its lucrative assets in South America.