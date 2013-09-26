FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt mulling changes to company takeover law-official
September 26, 2013 / 1:23 PM / 4 years ago

Italy govt mulling changes to company takeover law-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering changes to corporate law that would allow companies to lower a 30 percent stake threshold for takeovers, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday.

“Companies could be allowed to define a threshold in their own statutes below the threshold set down by law,” Alberto Giorgetti, a state undersecretary at the Economy Ministry told parliament.

He said that companies would not be allowed to raise the threshold beyond 30 percent but a lower limit could be set, allowing companies more flexibility.

Spain’s Telefonica clinched a deal this week with three Telecom Italia investors to gradully take full control of its rival and its lucrative assets in South America.

Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby

