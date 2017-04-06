FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian market watchdog summons Assogestioni after meeting with Vivendi -sources
April 6, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 4 months ago

Italian market watchdog summons Assogestioni after meeting with Vivendi -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Italian market regulator has summoned Assogestioni, whose funds invest in Telecom Italia , after reports that it met with the phone group's top shareholder ahead of a shareholder meeting in May, two sources close to the matter said.

A source confirmed Italian media reports that the CEO of Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, had met the minority shareholder group earlier this week. Vivendi and Assogestioni are due to present rival slates of candidates for Telecom Italia's new board by the end of Sunday.

Sources have said Vivendi is considering putting its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine forward as Telecom Italia's next chairman, potentially aggravating concerns about the French group's growing influence over Italian companies. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Agnieszka Flak)

