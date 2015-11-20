FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment Production
November 20, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia board delays discussion on Vivendi proposal - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia will no longer meet as expected on Friday to discuss a proposal by top shareholder Vivendi for additional members on the Italian phone group’s board, a source close to the matter said.

The directors will convene to discuss the matter by the end of November, the source added.

The French media group wants to increase the number of board members to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its top executives and a French consultant as its representatives.

The postponement comes after a group of Italian and foreign funds sent a letter to Telecom Italia’s board on Thursday asking it to urgently examine Vivendi’s proposal, which they said raised governance concerns and questions about its intentions at the Italian phone group. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)

