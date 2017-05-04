Vivendi appoints two-thirds of Telecom Italia's board

ROZZANO, Italy, May 4 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi tightened its grip on Telecom Italia on Thursday by appointing 10 directors out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.

A Telecom Italia shareholder meeting approved the slate of board candidates submitted by Vivendi with 49.4 percent of votes in favour. Italian fund association Assogestioni appointed the remaining five board members. The new board will meet on Friday to appoint the company's chairman.