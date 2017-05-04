FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Vivendi appoints two-thirds of Telecom Italia's board
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
May 4, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 3 months ago

Vivendi appoints two-thirds of Telecom Italia's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROZZANO, Italy, May 4 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi tightened its grip on Telecom Italia on Thursday by appointing 10 directors out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.

A Telecom Italia shareholder meeting approved the slate of board candidates submitted by Vivendi with 49.4 percent of votes in favour. Italian fund association Assogestioni appointed the remaining five board members. The new board will meet on Friday to appoint the company's chairman.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.