Vivendi says Telecom Italia board plans not aimed at interfering

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s plans to appoint board members to represent it within Telecom Italia does not aim to interfere with the current board and the firm has no plans to merge the two groups, the company said on Thursday.

An Italian fund managers association said in mid-November Vivendi’s proposal for additional members on the board of Telecom Italia raised governance concerns, adding the top investor’s intentions for the Italian phone group were unclear.

“Vivendi’s proposal does not call into question the work carried out by the current board of directors and its executive members,” Vivendi chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said in a letter addressed to the fund managers association on Thursday.