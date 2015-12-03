UPDATE 1-Vivendi says Telecom Italia board plans not aimed at interfering

(Adds details)

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s plans to appoint board members to represent it within Telecom Italia does not aim to interfere with the current board and the firm has no plans to merge the two groups, the company said on Thursday.

An Italian fund managers association said in mid-November Vivendi’s proposal for additional members on the board of Telecom Italia raised governance concerns, adding the investor’s intentions for the Italian group were unclear.

“Vivendi’s proposal does not call into question the work carried out by the current board of directors and its executive members,” Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said in a letter addressed to the fund managers association on Thursday.

French group Vivendi has gradually built up a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia to become its largest shareholder. The French media group wants to increase the number of board members to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its top executives and a French consultant as its representatives.

In a letter addressed to Telecom Italia’s Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, CEO Marco Patuano and its entire board on Nov. 19, the funds committee asked that Vivendi’s request be urgently examined.

They said the move would not only dilute institutional investors’ representation on the board but also give Vivendi the possibility to “exercise greater influence than it is guaranteed by the Telecom Italia stake it holds”.

“Vivendi has no plan to exercise a relevant influence on the company nor to integrate the two groups, but rather to add value to the already high quality and standing of the current board and management,” Puyfontaine wrote.

He added that given Vivendi’s investment, its request for additional board members was not unreasonable. (Reporting By Gwenaelle Barzac; writing by John Irish, editing by David Evans)