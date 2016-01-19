FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi wants to help Telecom Italia develop strategic projects
January 19, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi wants to help Telecom Italia develop strategic projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 19 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi is an industrial and long-term investor in Telecom Italia , keen on helping the Italian phone group develop strategic projects, Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Senate in Rome, De Puyfontaine reiterated that Vivendi was not acting on behalf of others.

“We are industrial and long term investors, we are in Italy to realise an ambitious project together with other shareholders, stakeholders and the government whom we esteem,” De Puyfontaine told the Senate’s Public Works and Industry committees.

He did not answer whether Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s top shareholder with a 21.39 percent stake, planned to increase its holding any further.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak

