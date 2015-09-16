FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia head says hasn't discussed possible Vivendi stake increase
September 16, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia head says hasn't discussed possible Vivendi stake increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has not discussed with Vivendi, its biggest shareholder, the possibility that the French group may increase its stake, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday.

Recchi was asked by journalists about newspaper reports that Vivendi could raise its stake in Telecom Italia to avert dilution in case of a conversion of the Italian group’s saving shares into ordinary shares.

“We have not talked about this,” Recchi said. “Should that happen, it will be communicated to the market,” he said.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini

