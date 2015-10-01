Telecom Italia CEO says "always fine" if Vivendi raises stake

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia said on Thursday “it is always fine” if Vivendi further increases its stake in the Italian company amid market speculation that the French group is looking to raise its holding.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s top investor with a stake of around 15.5 percent.

“With Vivendi I have only talked about operational matters. If they raise their stake, it is always fine,” Marco Patuano told reporters.

He also said the company did not see a need to keep a controlling stake in towers unit Inwit, where it now has a 60 percent holding, reiterating it was looking at the possibility of a sale. No advisers have been appointed yet, he said.