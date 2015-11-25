FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia adds Vivendi request to shareholder meeting agenda
November 25, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia adds Vivendi request to shareholder meeting agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Wednesday its board had added a request by shareholder Vivendi to the agenda for a shareholder meeting due on December 15.

Vivendi, whose chairman and top investor is influential French businessman Vincent Bollore, has gradually built up a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia to become its largest shareholder.

The French media group wants to increase the number of board members at the Italian telecom incumbent to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its own top executives and a French consultant to its board. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

