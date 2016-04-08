FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Telecom Italia does not need cash call for investments - Vivendi CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has the resources to increase cash flow and investments without turning to the market for a capital increase, the CEO of top shareholder Vivendi said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

“A capital increase is always a possible option for a company but it is not on the table,” Arnaud de Puyfontaine told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Vivendi, which has 24.9 percent of Telecom Italia, was not asking for cost cuts at the former Italian phone monopolist but wanted greater efficiency to increase core earnings and investments, he said.

The CEO also said the Italian telecoms group still needed to discuss what role its tower operations could play in its overall business.

De Puyfontaine said cooperation between Telecom Italia and Enel over the Italian utility’s plans to roll out a high-speed broadband network could not be ruled out.

“If there are possible combinations, why not?” he said.

Asked about a possible deal between Vivendi and Italian broadcaster Mediaset, he declined to comment.

“Our aim is to build a ‘latin’ media group with key telecom partners,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

