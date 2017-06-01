FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia seen naming Vivendi CEO as chairman on Thursday - source
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 3 months ago

Telecom Italia seen naming Vivendi CEO as chairman on Thursday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is expected to name Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine as its chairman at a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.

De Puyfontaine will replace current Chairman Giuseppe Recchi who will himself put the issue of governance on the board's table, the source said.

Vivendi declined to comment.

Vivendi, Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, tightened its grip on the former phone monopolist this month by appointing two thirds of its board.

On Tuesday Vivendi won EU antitrust approval for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian group's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.

In an interview in Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Thursday Recchi said the sale of Persidera was not on the board's agenda. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

