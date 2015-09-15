FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vivendi could raise its Telecom Italia stake - Les Echos
September 15, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vivendi could raise its Telecom Italia stake - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Vivendi declines comment)

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - French media company Vivendi could raise its 15.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia again, possibly to about 20 percent of the capital, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday.

“According to our information, the group is looking to buy blocs of Telecom Italia’s shares to beef up its position in the capital,” Les Echos said, without citing its sources.

In June, Vivendi raised its stake in Telecom Italia to just under 15 percent, replacing Telefonica as the Italian phone company’s biggest investor and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

Vivendi had rounded up its stake Telecom Italia to 15.486 percent as of Sept. 4 from 14.9 percent previously, Italian market watchdog Consob said on Sept. 9.

Vivendi declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Leila Abboud; editing by David Clarke)

