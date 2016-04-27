FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Telecom Italia appoints Vivendi's CEO as its deputy chairman -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia has appointed Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as its vice chairman, three sources close to the matter said, in a sign of the French media firm further tightening its grip on the company.

In less than a year, Vivendi has become Telecom Italia’s top shareholder with a 24.9 percent stake, increasingly taking an active role at the heavily-indebted Italian group.

Former Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano resigned last month after disagreements over strategy with the new top investor.

One of the sources said De Puyfontaine’s appointment may lead to the French executive eventually replacing Giuseppe Recchi as Telecom Italia’s chairman. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)

