FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM met Vivendi chairman over Telecom Italia - govt source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
August 6, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM met Vivendi chairman over Telecom Italia - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore on Thursday to discuss the French media group’s investment in Italy’s largest phone company Telecom Italia, an Italian government source said.

Renzi’s aide Andrea Guerra was also present at the meeting, according to the source. No more details were immediately available.

Telecom Italia’s board meets on Thursday to approve its first-half results.

In June, Vivendi raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.