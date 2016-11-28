FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia, Vivendi launch first joint content offering
November 28, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 9 months ago

Telecom Italia, Vivendi launch first joint content offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia and its controlling shareholder Vivendi have agreed their first content partnership which will give the Italian phone company's customers access to short, original series designed for mobile devices.

* Vivendi has been keen to invest in telecom operators to distribute its content. The French media company has built up its holding in Telecom Italia and is now its largest shareholder with about 23 percent.

* The new partnership envisages the Italian launch of Vivendi's STUDIO+, a new application dedicated to the viewing of contents produced and filmed for smartphones.

* TIM customers will have access to original titles that can be viewed using the new applicationon mobile devices by using their networks, Wi-Fi or offline.

* Initially, STUDIO+ will offer 15 complete seasons in different genres, including action, science-fiction, drama and horror, with a total of more than 200 videos. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Clarke)

