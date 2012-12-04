FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Cairo presents offer for Telecom Italia Media - source
December 4, 2012

Italy's Cairo presents offer for Telecom Italia Media - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cairo Communication has presented an offer for the TV assets of Telecom Italia Media, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia aims to sell its loss-making TV unit by the end of the year to cut its debt.

Earlier on Tuesday the head of Italy’s Equinox fund said his company had made a joint bid for Telecom Italia Media with private equity fund Clessidra.

Bids for Telecom Italia Media SpA, which owns Italy’s La7 and MTV channels, had been due on Monday but were extended by a day, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
