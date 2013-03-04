Telecom Italia Media agrees to sell La7 channel to Cairo - source

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media, the Italian broadcaster controlled by Telecom Italia, has agreed to sell its flagship La7 channel to media firm Cairo Communication, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

“It’s confirmed. They gave it to Cairo,” the source told Reuters.

The source confirmed what top La7 journalist Gad Lerner said in a tweet earlier on Monday.

On Friday, Telecom Italia Media confirmed plans to give final approval to the sale of La7 to Cairo at a board meeting on Monday. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)