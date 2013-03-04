FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia Media agrees to sell La7 channel to Cairo - source
March 4, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia Media agrees to sell La7 channel to Cairo - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media, the Italian broadcaster controlled by Telecom Italia, has agreed to sell its flagship La7 channel to media firm Cairo Communication, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

“It’s confirmed. They gave it to Cairo,” the source told Reuters.

The source confirmed what top La7 journalist Gad Lerner said in a tweet earlier on Monday.

On Friday, Telecom Italia Media confirmed plans to give final approval to the sale of La7 to Cairo at a board meeting on Monday. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

