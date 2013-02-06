FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Europa 7 joins race for TI Media assets - source
February 6, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Europa 7 joins race for TI Media assets - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Small Italian TV network Europa 7 has joined the race to buy assets of larger peer Telecom Italia Media, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

“Europa 7 is also in the running,” the source said.

A report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday said Europa 7, headed by businessman Francesco Di Stefano, had made a binding bid for TI Media’s networks La7 and La7d as well as 51 percent of MTV Italia and MTV Music.

TI Media, controlled by Telecom Italia, has already received two binding offers for its assets.

Di Stefano declined to comment.

Reporting By Claudia Cristofori, editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
