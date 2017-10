MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media has postponed approval of the sale of its flagship La7 network to media company Cairo Communication to March 4, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company, which is controlled by phone group Telecom Italia, said the delay was due to the fact that some details still needed to be worked out. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)