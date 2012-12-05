FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Third offer for Telecom Italia Media could come overnight-Ben Ammar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A third offer to buy Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media could come overnight, Tunisian businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, who sits on the board of Telecom Italia, said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia aims to sell its 77 percent stake in Telecom Italia Media by the end of the year to help cut its debt.

On Tuesday Italian fund manager Equinox presented an offer with fellow private equity investor Clessidra for Italy’s third-largest broadcaster. Media company Cairo Communication also made an offer.

“A third offer could come by tomorrow morning,” Tarak Ben Ammar told a press conference. He said he did not know who could make such an offer but said he had no intention of bidding for the company.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini

