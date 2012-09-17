FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset group not given access to TI Media data - source
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Mediaset group not given access to TI Media data - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has not given Mediaset and its EI Towers infrastructure unit access to data regarding Telecom Italia Media, which is up for sale, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Monday.

“Telecom has decided to exclude Mediaset e EI Towers from accessing the confidential data of the information memorandum,” the source said.

Telecom Italia has put up for sale part of all of its television company Telecom Italia Media to help cut debt.

Shares in Telecom Italia Media were sharply higher on Monday after several companies expressed an interest in buying the small Italian broadcaster, including sector leader Mediaset.

Any acquisition by Mediaset is expected to encounter antitrust problems. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
