Telecom Italia Media quarterly net loss widens
May 6, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia Media quarterly net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian television company Telecom Italia Media said on Monday its net loss widened in the first quarter to 123.8 million euros ($162 million) in 2013 from 15.7 million euros a year earlier.

The result includes the value of discontinued operations associated with the sale of its loss-making La7 channel earlier this year.

Revenues fell by 3.1 million euros to 24.5 million euros in the quarter, as television advertising spending plunged because of a prolonged recession, while sales of its network business edged up to 18.8 million euros.

On a comparable basis, the company expects 2013 results to be in line with those of 2012. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
