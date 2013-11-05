FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TI Media says 9-mth net loss including discontinued ops widens
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 5, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

TI Media says 9-mth net loss including discontinued ops widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian broadcasting company Telecom Italia Media said its nine-month net loss including discontinued operations rose to 128.1 million euros ($173 million) from 53.8 million euros a year ago.

The figure includes results from the loss-making TV channels it has sold to focus on its core network business, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia Media, which is in talks with publisher L‘Espresso for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities, said revenues in the period were broadly flat at 56 million euros while EBITDA fell nearly 10 percent.

Looking forward, the company predicted a positive EBITDA throughout 2014-2016 and a positive cash flow from 2014.

Its board also approved a 100 million euro, one-year financing deal with its controlling shareholder, Telecom Italia , it said.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.