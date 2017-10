MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia has decided to extend talks with potential bidders for its television unit Telecom Italia Media, the group said on Thursday.

In a statement, the former telecoms monopoly said the board had given mandate to management to finalise negotiations in order to receive final and binding offers.

