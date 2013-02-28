FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clessidra to present offer for Telecom Italia Media on Thursday-source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 28, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

Clessidra to present offer for Telecom Italia Media on Thursday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Clessidra to present a new offer for Telecom Italia Media on Thursday even as it continues preliminary talks with entrepreneur Diego Della Valle for a joint bid, a source close to the matter said.

Clessidra had been one of the front-runners in a race to win control of the whole of TI Media, the media division of Italian telecoms incumbent Telecom Italia.

The group however started exclusive talks with rival bidder media company Cairo Communication.

Telecom Italia Media on Wednesday postponed the approval of the sale of its flagship La7 network to Cairo to March 4, saying some details still needed to be worked out.

Clessidra has also been exploring the possibility of a joint bid for the group with Della Valle, the chairman and CEO of luxury maker Tod‘s.

Della Valle emerged as a surprise bidder for La7 on Feb. 16 after a deadline for offers had expired. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.