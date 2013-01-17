FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Talks on Telecom Italia Media sale to be extended-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia has decided to extend talks with two bidders for its TV unit Telecom Italia Media and a decision is now expected by Feb. 7, a source close to the situation said on Thursday.

The source, who was leaving a Telecom Italia board meeting, said talks would be extended with both private equity fund Clessidra and media firm Cairo Communication.

“No decision was made. The discussions continue with both potential buyers,” the source said. “A decision will be made by Feb. 7.” (Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Luca Trogni)

