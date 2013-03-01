TI Media confirms plans to approve deal with Cairo on March 4

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media has confirmed plans to give final approval to the sale of its flagship La7 channel to Cairo Communication at a board meeting due Monday.

News that a new rival bid had emerged fuelled speculation that talks with Cairo could fall apart.

In a statement on Friday, Telecom Italia Media said it “confirms the path already defined” in a Feb. 27 press release when it said it had delayed the approval of deal with Cairo because some details still needed to be worked out. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)