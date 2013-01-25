FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's De Agostini not interested in Telecom Italia Media
January 25, 2013

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian holding company De Agostini and its chief executive Lorenzo Pellicioli are not interested in buying Telecom Italia Media television network La7, a spokeswoman for the group said on Friday, rejecting a press report.

“There is no interest from the De Agostini group nor from Pellicioli in person for La7,” the spokeswoman said.

Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday speculation that Pellicioli, who is also chairman of gaming group Lottomatica, could join Urbano Cairo, head of Cairo Communication, in his bid for La7.

Telecom Italia, which owns 77.7 percent of Telecom Italia Media, wants to sell the loss-making television company to help cut debt.

It is expected to take a decision on the possible disposal at a board meeting on Feb. 7. (Reporting By Cladia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni)

