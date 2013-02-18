Telecom Italia Media shares jump on Della Valle interest

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia Media rose as much as 14 percent on Monday, after failing to make price in opening trade, on a last-minute interest from businessman Diego Della Valle in the media company.

The board of Telecom Italia meets on Monday to discuss the planned disposal of its media unit, which owns television network La7.

On Saturday Della Valle, head of Italian shoemaker Tod’s , said he had made “a serious show of interest” for La7.