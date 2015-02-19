FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in Telecom Italia Media shares halted pending statement
February 19, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Trading in Telecom Italia Media shares halted pending statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares of Telecom Italia Media has been temporarily halted on Thursday pending a statement, the Italian stock market said ahead of the session.

Telecom Italia, which owns 77 percent of the media company, holds a board meeting on Thursday to discuss results and its business plan.

Also the board of Telecom Italia Media meets on Thursday to approve 2014 results.

On Jan. 21 Telecom Italia Media shares rose strongly on after Telecom Italia did not rule out delisting the unit as part of its new business plan and said instead it was looking at all possible options.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

