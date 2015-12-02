Glass Lewis tells Telecom Italia investors to vote against Vivendi proposals

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended investors in Telecom Italia vote against proposals by main shareholder Vivendi on new board members, a document seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.

Vivendi is seeking a say over strategy after building up a 20.1 percent stake in the Italian phone incumbent and has proposed adding four seats on the board.

In the document, Glass Lewis also recommended shareholders vote in favour of plans to convert Telecom Italia savings shares into ordinary stock at a Dec. 15 meeting.