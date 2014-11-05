FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil communications minister says carriers denied deal for TIM
November 5, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil communications minister says carriers denied deal for TIM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday that operators Oi, Claro and Vivo denied to him that they had reached a deal to make a joint bid for rival TIM.

On Friday, two sources told Reuters that Oi SA and the local units of America Movil SAB and Telefonica SA had agreed to offer a combined 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações SA , the Brazil division of Telecom Italia SpA.

$1 = 2.50 Brazilian reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy Editing by W Simon

