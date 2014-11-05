Brazil communications minister says carriers denied deal for TIM

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday that operators Oi, Claro and Vivo denied to him that they had reached a deal to make a joint bid for rival TIM.

On Friday, two sources told Reuters that Oi SA and the local units of America Movil SAB and Telefonica SA had agreed to offer a combined 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações SA , the Brazil division of Telecom Italia SpA.