#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 23, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Orange unit expects lower Q4 EBITDA margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange expects a lower EBITDA margin in the forth quarter of this year compared to the 35.1 percent in the third quarter, Chief Executive Bruno Duthoit said on Thursday.

“We are well into the fourth quarter, when traditionally we have to be very aggressive on the market,” he told a news conference.

“One can expect a slight decrease in EBITDA margin quarter on quarter, but we’ll be in line with our full-year goal for organic cash flow of 1.1 billion zlotys ($329 million).” (1 US dollar = 3.3424 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

