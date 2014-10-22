FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit posts larger than seen Q3 net drop on lower sales
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Polish Orange unit posts larger than seen Q3 net drop on lower sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange reported a larger-than-expected 41-percent drop in its third-quarter net profit due to margin pressures and falling revenue, Orange Polska said on Wednesday.

Poland’s largest telecoms operator booked a bottom line of 140 million zlotys ($42 million) on sales 4 percent down on the year at 3.05 billion. Analysts expected Orange Polska to report a net profit of 172 million with sales seen at 3.064 billion. (1 US dollar = 3.3429 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

