TracFone to pay $40 mln to settle deceptive ad allegations
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

TracFone to pay $40 mln to settle deceptive ad allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - TracFone, owned by America Movil SAB, has agreed to pay $40 million to reimburse customers who purchased prepaid unlimited data plans that turned out to have maximum limits, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The FTC alleged that TracFone advertised unlimited data plans for $45 a month but either cut off or slowed, also known as “throttled,” the data once users hit a fixed limit. The FTC said millions of customers had been “throttled.” (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
