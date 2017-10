WELLINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Telecom Corp Ltd on Tuesday said it had stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and would start trading on the over-the-counter market.

The country’s dominant telecommunications company said its last day of trade on the NYSE was Monday, and that OTC trading of its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) would start under the ticker NZTCY. (Gyles Beckford)