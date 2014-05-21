BRIEF-Utility supplier Telecom Plus full-year pretax profit rises 25.3 pct

May 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc

* FY revenue rose 9.5 percent to 658.8 million stg

* Final dividend 19 penceper share

* Total dividend up 12.9 percent to 35 penceper share

* FY adjusted profit before tax up 25.3 pct to £44.6m (2013: £35.6m)

* Group customer base now exceeds 530,000 customers

* Increase in service numbers of 305,100 to over 1.9 million

* CEO- we remain comfortable with market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profits for current year of £63m