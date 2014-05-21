FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Utility supplier Telecom Plus full-year pretax profit rises 25.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 21, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Utility supplier Telecom Plus full-year pretax profit rises 25.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc

* FY revenue rose 9.5 percent to 658.8 million stg

* Final dividend 19 penceper share

* Total dividend up 12.9 percent to 35 penceper share

* FY adjusted profit before tax up 25.3 pct to £44.6m (2013: £35.6m)

* Full year dividend up 12.9 pct to 35p per share (2013: 31p)

* Group customer base now exceeds 530,000 customers

* Increase in service numbers of 305,100 to over 1.9 million

* CEO- we remain comfortable with market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profits for current year of £63m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.