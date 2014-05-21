BRIEF-Utility supplier Telecom Plus full-year pretax profit rises 25.3 pct

May 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc
* FY revenue rose 9.5 percent to 658.8 million stg
* Final dividend 19 penceper share
* Total dividend up 12.9 percent to 35 penceper share
* FY adjusted profit before tax up 25.3 pct to £44.6m (2013: £35.6m)
* Full year dividend up 12.9 pct to 35p per share (2013: 31p)
* Group customer base now exceeds 530,000 customers
* Increase in service numbers of 305,100 to over 1.9 million
* CEO- we remain comfortable with market expectations for adjusted pre-tax profits for current year of £63m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: