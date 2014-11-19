FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecom Plus H1 adjusted pretax profit rises 55 pct
November 19, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Telecom Plus H1 adjusted pretax profit rises 55 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc

* H1 revenue rose 9 percent to 267.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 19 percent to 19 pence per share

* Half yearly report

* Revenue up 9 percent to £267.3m (2013: £245.8m) notwithstanding unseasonably warm weather

* H1 adjusted profit before tax up 55 percent to £21.3m (2013: £13.7m); statutory £15.4m (2013: £12.6m)

* Interim dividend increased by 19 percent to 19p per share (2013: 16p)

* Customer numbers up by 34,733 for period to 565,372 (2013: 494,940)

* Total services supplied up by 126,537 for period to 2,033,697 (2013: 1,767,774)

* Confident that we will deliver record revenues, profits, and EPS for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
