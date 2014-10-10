BRIEF-Telecom Plus sees full-year profit up almost 50 percent

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc

* Performance in line with market expectations for full year

* Customer numbers up by 34,733 to 565,372

* Half yearly report will show adjusted pre-tax profit and EPS that are significantly ahead last year

* Shareholders can also expect a 19 percent increase in our interim dividend payment to 19p per share

* Board comfortable (subject to unforeseen circumstances) with full year market expectations that adjusted pre- tax profit will increase by almost 50 percent to 63 million pounds