LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus PLC : * Q1 customer numbers up by 13,372 to 474,404 * Q1 number of services up by 64,267 to 1,666,327 * Says first-half profit expected to be modestly ahead of last year * Says to report record turnover, profit, dividends for full year in line with

