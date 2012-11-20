FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telecom Plus first-half profit rises
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
November 20, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Telecom Plus first-half profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British utility Telecom Plus Plc reported an 8 percent rise in first-half profit as it added more customers and said it expects to post a record profit and turnover for the year.

The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line telephone and broadband internet services, said customer numbers rose by 22,657 to 438,146 during the six months ended Sept. 30.

Telecom Plus also said the second half of the fiscal year was off to a strong start and that it had taken advantage of recent price hikes by larger energy suppliers by positioning itself more competitively.

High utility bills have been a major driver of household expenditure in the United Kingdom at a time when Britons are coping with the biggest drop in disposable incomes for more than 30 years.

On Tuesday, the government announced plans to limit energy suppliers to a maximum of four tariffs on gas or electricity to improve transparency and help customers find the cheapest deal in the government’s latest attempt to tackle rising prices for consumers.

For the first half, Telecom Plus reported a pretax profit of 12.1 million pounds ($19.3 million), up from 11.1 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased 30 percent to 210 million pounds.

The company raised its interim dividend to 13 pence from 10 pence a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.