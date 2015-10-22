Regulator approves bids for French mobile spectrum

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French mobile operators Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR won regulatory approval for their bids for the 700 MHz frequency band being auctioned by the government, the ARCEP regulator said.

“The authority examined these applications to verify, first, that they were eligible and, second, that they satisfied the qualification criteria listed in the call for applications,” Arcep said on Thursday.

ARCEP said it concluded that all four companies were authorised to participate in the auctions, which are due to begin on Nov. 16. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)