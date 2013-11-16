FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgacom temporarily gives CEO powers to board chairman and CFO
November 16, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Belgacom temporarily gives CEO powers to board chairman and CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The board of Belgian telecommunications company Belgacom temporarily gave the powers of chief executive on Saturday to Chief Financial Officer Ray Stewart and Board Chairman Stefaan De Clerck, the company said in a statement.

The arrangement follows the dismissal of Chief Executive Didier Bellens from the job on Friday for his repeated criticism of the authorities. The government owns 53.5 percent of Belgacom.

“To ensure management continuity, and in the interests of the company and all its stakeholders, the Board of Directors has decided to delegate the powers of the CEO with immediate effect to Mr. Ray Stewart and Mr. Stefaan De Clerck, Chairman of the Belgacom Board of Directors,” the statement said.

It said the board has decided to immediately start the procedure for recruiting a new CEO for the Belgacom Group and would hire an external headhunting agency to find one. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

