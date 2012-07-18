Brazil readying punitive measures for telecoms -regulator source

BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel is preparing punitive measures for four wireless phone carriers due to consumer complaints, a source at the regulator told Reuters on Wednesday.

The measures will vary in severity for TIM Participacoes, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, Grupo Oi, Telefonica Brasil, and Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil the source said.

For some providers, punishment will include the suspension of new mobile phone sales in some states, the source added.